Dorothy Jane Carey March 31, 1933 - June 11, 2022 Dorothy Jane (Walker) Carey passed away from a brief illness. She was born to Phillip Walker and Pauline Goetz at home in Temvick, North Dakota on March 31st, 1933. She married Kenneth A McKay, November 16, 1952 in Hazelton, North Dakota. They had 4 children from this union. Kenneth Douglas (Carol) McKay of Grand Junction, CO. Debra Jane (Patrick) Smith of Grand Junction, CO. Steven Lee (Ann) McKay of Grants Pass, OR. Laurie Ann (Gary) Ewing of Clifton, CO, and 13 Grandchildren, 24 Great-Grandchildren, and with 1 more on the way, and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Dorothy and her husband moved to many states. Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Washington, Colorado and Arizona. She was a housewife and Mother. Later in life she became a Nurse’s Aide and worked at Mesa Manor for many years. She married her second husband Joe Carey and moved to Arizona with him, where she worked as a laundry and housekeeping supervisor for the Hilton Hotels. Dorothy lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed playing cards with her many friends, was an avid Bingo player, loved reading and taking care of her flowers. She belonged to the Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching her Sunday School Children. Dorothy was known as a very generous person. She believed in treating all people with kindness. Dorothy had a very positive, happy, and uplifting personality. She always looked forward to visiting with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and they looked forward to her special candy dish. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: John, Jake, Phillip, and George. Three sisters: Molly, Katy, and Rose. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Baptist Church on 12th and Patterson, On Monday June 20th at 2:00 p.m.. A Private Graveside service will also be held for family at a later date.
