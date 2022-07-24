Dorothy Mae Temmer November 16, 1933 - June 25, 2022 Dorothy Mae Temmer passed away at the age of 88 in Littleton, Colorado, on June 25, 2022. She was born to Vance Lester Currier and Helen Dorothy Barron on November 16, 1933, in Vinton, Iowa. Dorothy met John Warren Temmer at Black Forest church camp and was married on December 18, 1951, in Pueblo, Colorado. They lived in Colorado, New York, and California during their 54 years of marriage. John taught Elementary School. Together they raised their children. Dorothy’s faith was strong. She loved singing hymns and attending Bible studies. John and Dorothy were once owners of Taco Johns in Grand Junction. They traveled to all 50 States and other countries. Dorothy is preceded in death by her father; mother; husband; foster son, Lester Parker; and son-in-law, William Bradley. Dorothy is succeeded by her sister, Mary Jeanne Mulder, of Wheat Ridge, CO; son, Thomas Temmer of Denver, CO; daughters, Katrina Bradley of Grand Junction, CO, and Anita (Forrest) Davis of Morrison, CO, and (Elizabeth) Parker of Pueblo, CO; nine grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy will be interned at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
