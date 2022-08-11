Douglas Arnold Sortor August 4, 2022 - March 31, 1955 Douglas Arnold Sortor, age 67 died August 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Born March 31, 1955, in Newfoundland, Canada. He was the son of the late Arnold and Claudia Sortor. Doug graduated 1973 from Westminster High School in Denver, Colorado. In 1980 he received his Bachelor’s in Psychology from Mesa State College (Colorado Mesa University), and in 1997 he received his Master’s in Psychology from Bridgewater University. Doug worked for more than 30 years at UPS where he wore many hats. Shortly following his retirement, Doug’s true passion for helping others blossomed and flourished when he began working for STRiVE. He was deeply committed to the individuals of STRiVE and the community surrounding them. He was excited to get another opportunity to continue his love of helping and making a difference and had recently accepted the Executive Director position at HomewardBound. Doug’s avid support of Colorado Mesa University led him to found the CMU Football Foundation, serve as President of the Alumni Association, speak at many commencement ceremonies, and lead anyone that would listen in the school fight song. Doug’s active lifestyle kept him on the move enjoying hiking, rafting, kayaking and biking. He recently finished 1st in his division for a sprint triathlon. He loved to garden, and his garden was legendary in Grand Junction. Doug truly lived life to the fullest. He was gregarious, passionate, loving, quick to lend a hand, and had an unsurpassed sense of humor. When he walked into a room, it was alive with laughter. As busy as his life was, he always made time for friends, new and old. Above everything Doug loved his wife Sharon, children and grandchildren. He was the best husband, father, and papa. His family was the most important thing in his life and his greatest accomplishment. The love he shared with them will never be forgotten and will be passed on for many generations. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Claudia, as well as his older brother, Russel Sortor. Doug is survived by his wife Sharon; children, Jason (Teryn), Ryan (Emily), Alexandra (Luke), and Meredith (Mario); his grandchildren, Ella, Ava, Gabriella, Noah, Sloane, Autumn, Charlotte, and Mario, his sister Carol Acton, and brother Arnold “Chuck” Sortor. A candlelight vigil will be held at 8pm on Thursday August 11, 2022, at the Center for Reflection at Colorado Mesa University. The Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Friday August 12, 2022, at the Colorado Mesa Ballroom in the University Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Colorado Mesa University Football team using the following website or phone number. http://www.supportingcmu.com/doug-sorter-memorial Colorado Mesa University (970) 248-1902
