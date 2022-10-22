Dr. Mickey Rock Shanabarger

Dr. Mickey Rock Shanabarger July 24, 1939 - October 19, 2022 Mickey was born to Margorie Rock and Charles (Chad) Mickey Shanabarger in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Sciences in 1961; Stanford University with a Master in Math in 1962; and the University of California San Diego (UCSD) with both a Master and PhD in Physics in 1970; followed by a post doc at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB). From there he contracted through the University as a research scientist for NASA-Ames Research Center’s Quantum Institute in Moffet Field, California, retiring November 1, 1993 from UCSB as the Co-Technical Director for the Hydrogen-Materials Compatibility Task, National Aero-Space Plane Material Maturation Program. Mickey is survived by his loving wife, Lily Shanabarger, children; David and Christine Chiang, Robin (Shanabarger) and Paul Barker, Lisa (Shanabarger) Haggerty, and Jenny (Chiang) Kim, several grandchildren, a niece, a great niece and nephews, and his sister and brother-in-law, Sue and George Greeno. He is preceded in death by his parents and niece Christy Greeno-Parrish III. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Colorado National Monument Association in remembrance of Mickey. Donations may be made by check or money order payable to Colorado National Monument Association and sent to: Colorado National Monument Association, 1750 Rim Rock Drive, Fruita, CO 81521.