Duane Guy Scott July 6, 1923 - June 13, 2022 Duane Guy Scott passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family, on June 13, 2022. He was born July 6, 1923, to Arthur Guy (A.G.) and Fay Lola Scott in Tempe, Arizona. To this union was also born an older brother and a younger sister. Duane was educated in the Tempe public schools through his sophomore year in high school, and then the family purchased a cattle ranch on East Divide Creek in 1939 and moved north. It was at Rifle Union High School where he met his loving life partner, the former Annie Keller. They were married November 21, 1942, and they shared a happy life together until Annie’s passing in 2001. Duane and Annie purchased their own cattle ranch on East Divide Creek in 1947. Duane enjoyed many happy hours cultivating the grounds and raising their herds of cattle. The ranch is still under his ownership and that was his favorite destination for an afternoon drive. He was very active and proud of the community where he lived. He was a member of the First Christian Church. He was proud to have been a Master Mason and was a member of the Rifle Lodge for over fifty years. Duane was a director on the Federal Land Bank Board for fifteen years and was a member of the Larson District School Board. You could find him often out at the Rifle Creek Golf Course. He finally put his clubs away at age 93. He belonged to the Rifle Creek Golf Club and served as its president for a tenure. Another favorite pastime was playing cribbage. Even some of his great grandchildren were his competitors. Duane is survived by his daughter, Terry Snoddy Snow of Coto de Caza, California; sons, Duane Guy, Jr. (Judie) of Longview, Texas and Clark (Tina) residing on the family ranch. Duane had a special place in his heart for his grandsons, Brian and Brad Snow, Eric Scott and Todd and Tyler Scott. He is also survived by four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years; son, Stanley Keller Scott; son-in-law, Ronald Snow; mother; father; brother, A.Z. Scott; and sister, Lola Brennan. We wish to humbly thank the caregivers from Roaring Fork Home Care who so lovingly cared for our Dad in these later years, Courtney, Alexa, Liz, Carmen, Carole, Lori and Dalton. A private family graveside service is being planned. Duane was very thankful for the Rifle Senior Center. He enjoyed their senior lunches and he loved playing pinochle there on Friday nights. If you wish to make a memorial donation you may do so to the Rifle Senior Center, 50 Ute, Rifle, Colorado 81650 or to Meals On Wheels, GRHD, 501 Airport Road, Rifle, Colorado 81560 who provided those daily dinners when he choose to no longer get out and about.
