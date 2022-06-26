Earl Wayne Fisk

Earl Wayne Fisk March 13, 1932 - June 18, 2022 Earl Wayne Fisk, age 90, died June 18, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born March 13, 1932, in Newton, Kansas. He was the son of the late Raymond Fisk and Isabel Mulvaney. Earl graduated from Central High School, Grand Junction, on May 24, 1950. He was a Navy veteran having served as Engineman, 2nd Class. He was employed in the chemical manufacturing business in several different locations. Most notably, he and his wife, Lois, lived more than 4 years in the Kingdom of Jordan building a potash plant by the Dead Sea. He had been a member of the Elks and American Legion. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and most any other sport. Earl was a hard worker. In retirement he volunteered his time at St. Mary’s Hospital. He also devoted much time volunteering his skills to the Vineyard Homeowners Association. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, son: Norman, first wife: Dorothy Binkley, brother: Keith Fisk, and 2nd wife: Lois Staples. Earl is survived by sons: Richard, Daniel, and Bruce, sister: Kay Cook (Carl), stepson: Peter Canning (Angelika), stepdaughter: Amy Puku (Larry). Services will be at a later date. Earl wanted any donations to be made to Hope West, 3090 North 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506