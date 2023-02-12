Earle "Wayne" McCalla

Earle “Wayne” McCalla August 2, 1940 - February 4, 2023 After a brief illness, Wayne passed peacefully at HopeWest. Wayne was born in Charlotte, NC to John W. McCalla and Flo Haynes. His family moved to Glen Rock, New Jersey when Wayne was in grade school. They moved back to Charlotte, NC when Wayne was in high school. He graduated from the College of William and Mary with a degree in English. Later he received a Masters Degree in Operatic Performance from Hartford Conservatory. As a USAF Captain, Wayne served as a missile launch officer and ground electronics specialist. He married Cynthia Muller Tilley on June 20, 1996 in Richmond, VA. In 2005, Wayne and Cynthia moved to Fruita, CO where he was active in Newcomers Club, Meals-on-Wheels, Western Colorado Chorale, and the Messiah Choral Society. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sisters, Cynthia M. Boyhan, Dubois, WY, Jean Hennig (deceased); nieces, Leslie Boyhan, Erie, CO, Barbara Watch, Lakeville, PA, Cheryl Stelter, St. Louis, MO; nephews, Wayne Boyhan, Sinclair, WY, Scott Hennig, The Villages, FL, Ricky Hennig, Woodland Park, NJ; stepchildren, Gary Robinette, Knoxville, TN, Christina Hurley, Manassas, VA, Sara Robinette-Hayes, Crested Butte, CO; and grandsons, Kristopher Tilley, Gibsonia, PA and Joseph Hayes, Crested Butte, CO. Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church 3940 27 1/2 Rd. on March 4, 2023 at 11 am. Memorial Contributions in Wayne’s name to HopeWest would be appreciated.