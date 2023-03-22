Edith Erea Hutton December 27th, 1921 - March 14, 2023 It is bittersweet that on March 14, 2023 we had to say goodbye to Edith (Edie) Erea Hutton, who passed away at 101-years old. She loved life and life loved her back, but in her waning years her quality of life declined and she greatly missed her life-long partner who preceded her in death. She was a wonderful wife, Nana and great Nana who went by Gigi. Edie was loving and kind yet not afraid to “tell it like it is.” She touched so many and spent her lifetime making her family, friends and community better. You may have seen her around town working out, forming a petition to keep the life center open or out golfing and dancing with her beloved husband Earl, who passed away on April 14, 2018. Edie was born on December 27, 1921, in Valparaiso, Indiana, and married Earl Hutton, her high school sweetheart, on Oct. 24, 1943 in Whiting, Indiana. They had four children: Tom, Jerry, Shelley and Michael. Edie taught swimming for 20 years at the local YMCA, and Hebrew school at Temple Israel in Valparaiso for 12 years. Her love of skiing ultimately inspired her and Earl to move their family to Basalt, CO, in 1973. Edie held many jobs in Aspen, working at Sandy’s Office Supply, Aspen Airport and volunteering at the Aspen Music Tent lemonade stand. She also gave 20+ years of service at Aspen Ski Co. As a ticket seller, she became famously known for her irresistible chocolate chip cookies which she sold to hungry skiers from her ticket window at Buttermilk. Edie passed her adventurous spirit and appreciation for the outdoors to her children and grandchildren. She taught them how to swim, bike, ski, fish, play cards, golf, boating and hiking. Eventually, seeking a warmer climate, Edie and Earl moved to Grand Junction in 2000. Still strong in spirit, mind, and body, she overcame several health challenges including hip and knee replacements, as well as beating cancer at age 99. Edie was legend in life. She was often asked, “what is your secret?,” to her youthfulness and longevity. From an outward glance one would guess exercise (hitting the gym 3 days/week!), dancing, puzzling, reading and being a poker shark! She would confirm the part played by her many activities, while adding, “Above all, family, eating healthy, staying active and having cocktails every night!” She joins her late husband and soul mate Earl (married 76 years) to continue their journey together in the afterlife. She is survived by her three sons, Thomas of Grand Junction; Jerry of Boynton Beach, FL; Michael of Carbondale; and daughter, Shelley Martin of Grand Junction; her daughters-in-law PJ Wallace and Marie Martin; her four grandchildren Melissa Kleinman, Devon, Shannon, and Holly Hutton; and two great-grandchildren Yeela Kyser and Landon Knox. Let us raise our glasses to Edie, as she and her loved ones would toast every evening with: “Here’s to health, happiness, peace and love.” A private memorial was held by her family.
Chance of Rain: 97%
Sunrise: 07:16:25 AM
Sunset: 07:27:19 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 78%
Sunrise: 07:14:50 AM
Sunset: 07:28:19 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:13:14 AM
Sunset: 07:29:18 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 07:11:38 AM
Sunset: 07:30:17 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:10:02 AM
Sunset: 07:31:16 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:08:27 AM
Sunset: 07:32:15 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:06:51 AM
Sunset: 07:33:13 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.