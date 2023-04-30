Edward Allen Knight January 13, 1950 - April 20, 2023 Edward Allen Knight of Grand Junction, CO passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023, at the age of 73. Originally from California, he met his future wife, Jo (Morningstar) on a foggy Laguna beach in February 1984. They eventually moved to Aspen, CO, got married, and began their family. Edward was a brilliant man, with many talents and interests. While he held many jobs over his life, he most loved being a geologist in the oil/gas industry on the Western Slope and searching for fossils in his “off time.” Edward’s favorite place was going anywhere “on an adventure” surrounded by his family of “three beautiful blonds.” He enjoyed fly fishing, rock hounding, kayaking, off roading, all while looking for somewhere off the beaten path. Music was the heartbeat of his soul; he loved playing harmonica and jamming with his many local musician friends. Edward was an avid reader of American History, paleontology, geology, and military fiction. He considered their four Golden Retrievers his extra kids and they made him smile every day. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Jo Knight of Grand Junction, and daughters, Lindsey Goodman (Casey) of Parker, CO; Kelsey Knight (Javier Rubio Villa) of Westminster, CO; and Jessica Miller, of Fowlerville, MI; and grandchildren, Thomas and Eleanor Goodman. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother. His two sisters still live on the west coast. Edward will always be remembered for his love of exploring and countless adventures. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We love you, Ed, Daddy, Papa, Tall Ed, Slim, Eeyore and Sir. Rest in peace – not fade away. A Life Celebration is TBA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the following charities: Goodman Speaker Series- https://www.give2unc.org/goodman; GRRR- https://www.goldenrescue.com/; or the National Park Foundation- https://give.nationalparks.org
