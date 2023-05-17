Edward Arthur Denton September 6, 1930 - May 11, 2023 Ed was the oldest of 10 children born to Thomas Denton and Marguerte Wesner Denton. Ed was born in Fruita, CO and attended schools in Fruita, Loma, and New Liberty. He was a Korean War Army medic stationed in Berlin, Germany. After the Army, Ed married Ellen Naffziger, raising three children Anita, Dan, and Raneea in Loma and Fruita. Ed was a farmer, Union Carbide truck driver, construction, and his favorite job, janitor at the Loma Elementary. He loved working with kids. His hobbies included: hunting, fishing, camping, wood working and avidly reading. He had the kindest nature, brightest heart-warming smile, and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; parents; siblings, Eugene, Earle, Louie, Harry, Beverly; and grandson, Cody. Ed is survived by Anita (Chuck), Dan, and Raneea (Mitch); grandchildren, Shannon (Ashton), Crystal (Erik), Chuck, Tara (Nathan), Benjamin, Nic; great-grand-children, Corbin, Addison, Lilly, Teagan, Porter, Durin; siblings, Claude, Glen, Ernest, and June. The family gives special thanks to Ed’s caregiver Teresa Tuchscherer. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita. In lieu of flowers, please donate to hospice.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:00:31 AM
Sunset: 08:20:58 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:41 AM
Sunset: 08:21:51 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:58:53 AM
Sunset: 08:22:45 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:06 AM
Sunset: 08:23:37 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:57:20 AM
Sunset: 08:24:29 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:56:37 AM
Sunset: 08:25:21 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:55:54 AM
Sunset: 08:26:12 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.