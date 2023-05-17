Edward Denton

Ed was the oldest of 10 children born to Thomas Denton and Marguerte Wesner Denton. Ed was born in Fruita and attended schools in Fruita, Loma, and New Liberty. He was a Korean War Army medic stationed in Berlin, Germany. After the Army, Ed married Ellen Naffziger, raising three children Anita, Dan, and Raneea in Loma and Fruita. Ed was a farmer, Union Carbide truck driver, construction, and his favorite job, janitor at the Loma Elementary. He loved working with kids.