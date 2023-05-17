Edward Denton

Edward Arthur Denton October 6, 1930 - May 11, 2023 Edward A Denton September 6, 1930 to May 11, 2023
Ed was the oldest of 10 children born to Thomas Denton and Marguerte Wesner Denton. Ed was born in Fruita and attended schools in Fruita, Loma, and New Liberty. He was a Korean War Army medic stationed in Berlin, Germany. After the Army, Ed married Ellen Naffziger, raising three children Anita, Dan, and Raneea in Loma and Fruita. Ed was a farmer, Union Carbide truck driver, construction, and his favorite job, janitor at the Loma Elementary. He loved working with kids.
His hobbies included: hunting, fishing, camping, wood working and avidly reading. He had the kindest nature, brightest heart-warming smile, and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen; parents; siblings Eugene, Earle, Louie, Harry, Beverly; and grandson Cody. Ed is survived by Anita (Chuck), Dan, and Raneea (Mitch); grandchildren Shannon (Ashton), Crystal (Erik), Chuck, Tara (Nathan), Benjamin, Nic; great-grand-children Corbin, Addison, Lilly, Teagan, Porter, Durin; siblings Claude, Glen, Ernest, and June.
The family gives special thanks to the Ed's caregiver Teresa Tuchscherer.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita. In lieu of flowers please donate to hospice.