Edward L. Johns March 12, 1933 - March 21,2023 Edward Johns was born on March 12, 1933 in Marshall, MO to Edward T. and Thelma Johns. He entered eternal life on March 21, 2023. Ed was baptized into the Christian faith at First Baptist Church in Marshall, MO when he was 14 years old. Ed was an accomplished poet and cellist. He was a member of the Poetry Society of Colorado. He received a BA degree in English Literature from the University of Colorado. He married Louise Ashlock in 1969. After retiring from working as a rate clerk for various trucking companies in Denver and Casper, WY, he and his wife moved to Palisade where they lived for many years. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Louise, and sister, Irma Matson. Surviving relatives include his sister, Mary K. McClanahan of Loveland; nieces, Susan Gehre (Jay) of Grand Junction, Sherry James (Gerald) of Watkins, and Dawn Propps of Loveland. He will be remembered as a kind and generous friend to all who knew him. The family expresses their gratitude to the staffs of Larchwood Inns and HopeWest Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Ed during his final years. Cremation is being handled by Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO. No further services are planned at this time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Johns family.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:10:05 AM
Sunset: 07:31:18 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:08:29 AM
Sunset: 07:32:17 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:06:53 AM
Sunset: 07:33:15 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:05:18 AM
Sunset: 07:34:14 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:03:42 AM
Sunset: 07:35:12 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 07:02:07 AM
Sunset: 07:36:11 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: S @ 20 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:00:32 AM
Sunset: 07:37:09 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.