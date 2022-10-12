Edward Paul Botkin February 20, 1953 - October 5, 2022 Edward Paul Botkin, 69 years old of Emmett Idaho passed away October 5, 2022 after a hard fought, five year battle with cancer. Born February 20, 1953 to Leland and Leona Botkin in Fruita Colorado. Ed married Bobbie (Collins) on September 6, 1969. They met in the eighth grade and formed a lifelong union of kids, businesses, and lots of friends and fun. Ed was an entrepreneur from the moment he was born. He was a salesman in the lumber industry when he decided to start his own wholesale lumber company in Salt Lake City, Utah. He only had two problems: one - there was a major downturn in the economy in the early 80s and two- he had no experience in running his own business. However, persistence prevailed and Mountain West Wholesale grew into a profitable company. In the late 90’s Ed decided it was time to sell the business but he was not ready to retire. He had another business in mind but wanted to leave Salt Lake City. Bobbie said she would move anywhere as long as the town had their grandkids and an airport so she could travel. Ed searched out many small towns in the west but settled on Emmett, Idaho at the prompting of his business partner, Rod Huber. In 2005, Mountain West Building Supply opened its doors. 17 years later, and another major downturn in the economy, Ed grew the business into a successful, thriving family business. He enjoyed coming to work every day being with the people that he loved doing what he loved. Many people got to know Ed out on the golf course. He loved the game. He taught it to all of his kids and grandkids. His big lessons were to keep a steady pace while playing and sign up for as many tournaments as you can. Fishing was another one of Ed’s past times. Years ago, he loved taking his family out every summer to float the Green River and to camp at Browns Park. He especially loved every trip he was able to take to Alaska. Most recently, the trip in early September 2022 with all of his grandsons. He was so happy to show them his favorite place in all the world! Ed was also a big supporter of Emmett High School sports. He would go out and watch all of the sports, not just the ones his grandkids were participating in. Lastly, Ed was a Family Man. He leaves behind his loving and caring wife, Bobbie; sons, Casey and Kirby and his daughter, Lauren (Fluff) and son-in-law, Dan. He also has four outstanding grandsons - Kade, Jake, Brett and Austin. They were everything to him! He is also survived by his two sisters; Sandy (Kent) Pacheco, Terry (Roger) Marichalar and his brother-in-law. Kenny (Julie) Collins. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and loving extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Emmett High School sports in Ed’s honor. He loved the heart kids put into playing all sports. Donations can be made at the service, via Venmo @Lauren-Heaton-7 or directly to Emmett High School. Memorial services will be at Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho on October 18, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. For those who can’t attend, the service will be livestreamed on Ed’s obituary page at potterchapel.com. Immediately following the service there will be a gathering at Mountain West Building Supply to remember Ed and enjoy some great food and stories together. “Fly high daddy! Hit many perfect golf shots, catch the biggest rainbows, start many businesses and get ready for Saturday breakfasts with your grandsons again someday! You were truly one of a kind!”
