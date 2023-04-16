Edward Vander Wande October 26, 1946 - March 25, 2023 Ed Vander Wande, age 76, passed away March 25, 2023, at home in the arms of his beloved wife, Judy. He was born October 26, 1946 in Passaic, NJ. Upon graduating from Clifton High School, he worked for the city of Clifton and later served in the U.S. Army. Following his military service Ed returned to his home town where he spent 20 years as an auto mechanic at Brogan Cadillac in Clifton. Ed met Judy Johnson who became the love of his life, and they married in 1981. Judy was already a skier and soon convinced Ed to try the sport. He quickly embraced the activity, becoming quite proficient, and they spent many weekends and vacations on the slopes of Killington, VT. They later moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1986, continuing their winter adventures at Alta, Powderhorn and Steamboat Springs ski areas. Through the years Ed developed other passions, including riding his Goldwing motorcycle from coast to coast with Judy as passenger and navigator. He remained a loyal member of Gold Wing Road Riders for 45 years. He was also a big fan of perhaps the safest form of aviation, radio controlled airplanes, where he flew his RC aircraft with the Grand Junction Modeleers and taught others to fly. Ed made many friends through his interests and volunteer efforts, including teaching beginner computer classes at the Grand Junction Senior Center. Although not a musician, Ed was an avid supporter of Judy’s musicianship as a flutist, and was always in the audience, supporting the various organizations with whom she performed. Ed is survived by his wife; brothers in law, Ed (Sandi) Johnson and Tom (Mary) Johnson; and niece, Karin (James) Riley. A Full Military Honors service will be held Friday April 21, 2023, 1 PM at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
