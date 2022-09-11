Edwin C Branson January 21, 1947 - August 30, 2022 My Dear Ed, you left me, family and friends so unexpectedly. I want to share with everyone more about you. Ed became a father to Tina, Gary, and Alan in his mid-teens. He took on this great responsibility. He learned welding, tow truck driving, and survival. He was then given a chance to complete his GED, which led to his love of learning. He graduated from Western State with his accounting degree (1972). This opened the doors for him to do what he so enjoyed (He was my numbers man!). He met me (Susan) in 1980. This added Tom and Ken to our family. We have forever been blessed with Ed’s love, honesty, humor, integrity, the joy of learning, and love of life. He founded Grand Mesa CPA’s in 1994, and he was deeply dedicated to staff and clients. I am so proud of this accomplishment. He was a hard worker but enjoyed life. We have raised bees (Western Co Bee Club) and active members of PMC. In his recent retirement, he finally had the time to learn computer programming (a real passion) and to play piano. Fishing was always top on his list. One of our most memorable events was a 3 ½ month motorhome trip in 2019. Memorial service at Collbran Congregational Church on Friday, September 16 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alpine Bank in memory of Edwin C Branson for a tree and memorial bench in Canyon View Park or to the Plateau Valley Cancer Fund. Edwin C Branson
