Edwin Ivan Reeder January 11, 1930 - October 22, 2022 Edwin Ivan Reeder passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Delta Health Memorial Hospital. He was 92 years old. Edwin was born on January 11, 1930 in WaKeeney, Kansas to Rosie Irene Markle and George Andrew Reeder. He was one of 13 children. Growing up in the Thirties, he went through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl (the Dirty Thirties), and then when he was 9 years old the effects of World War II. From WaKeeney, he and his family moved to Stratton, Colorado. In 1955 joined the United States Armed Force and was honorably discharged in 1957. Following his discharge from the Army, he moved to Delta, Colorado. On June 19, 1960 he married his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Leona Gordon. They had four children. Dwayne, Ronald (deceased), Larry and Christina, all of Delta, Colorado. Edwin owned a construction company, and as a general contractor help build and remodel homes and businesses as far away as Arrowhead, Colorado, operating Reeder Construction Inc. until he retired. Edwin is survived by his wife, Phyllis Leona (Gordon) Reeder, his three children; Dwayne Reeder, Larry Reeder and Christina (Reeder) Ledesma (Todd), and four grandchildren; Kody Reeder, Shelbi (Ledesma) Church (Wyatt), Joshua Reeder, and Trevor Ledesma. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, son, Ronald Reeder, several brothers and sisters. In lieu of flower contributions can be made to the local VFW Lee Marts Post 371, 1460 Howard St., Delta CO 81416. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. (View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com)
