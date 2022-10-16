Elenore Ilene “Norie” Muender April 3, 1931 - October 4, 2022 Norie was born to Clifford E. Muender and Agnes Margaret Slapak Muender in Iowa County, Wisconsin; she moved to Western Colorado with her family when she was 2 years old. She’s the fourth of six children and was preceded in death by her siblings: Pearl O’Dell, Roxie Paris, William Muender, and Clifford Muender. She’s survived by her youngest sister, Floy Ella Muender Young (Earl); sister-in-law, Diana Muender; precious, Maltese Bandit; and a host of loving nieces and nephews, and devoted friends. She graduated from Grand Junction High School and Mesa College. She was a life-long athlete and specialized in physical education. Norie coached the Colorado Gold women’s softball team for nine years, five of which they won the Colorado state championship. She was a devoted fan of the Colorado Rockies and the Denver Broncos. Her fitness and tenacity helped her conquer rounds of cancer. For 31 years, she worked in manufacturing for Plasticraft Corporation in Denver. Her true love was hunting and fishing with loved ones around the family cabin in Bond, Colorado. Norie was feisty and fierce, but her sharp glare would quickly turn to a smile and melt into a hug. There are no services at this time. Please remember Norie in Spring when the Colorado Rockies step up to bat, in Summer when the fish start biting, in Autumn when hunting season starts, and in Winter when the Denver Broncos take the field.
