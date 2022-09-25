Elizabeth Biggs Zollner April 11, 1926 - September 18, 2022 Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Ps 116:15 Heaven just got a little sweeter, Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Biggs Zollner, the eldest daughter of Clyde and Josephine Ramsay Biggs, was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on color Sunday, April 11, 1926. She was full of energy and a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, Aunt, Great Aunt, neighbor and friend. Betsy graduated in December of ‘42 at 16 from Grand Junction High School in the class of ‘43. She attended Rosemary Hall in Greenwich Connecticut as a prep school and Pine Manor Junior College in Boston and Smith College, Northampton, Massachusetts class of ‘48. After her graduation from Smith she traveled in Europe to visit her Aunt Mary Ramsay Briner’s family, a Jungian analyst, who worked out of Zurich, Switzerland. Her travels in Europe ended by living with a French family while attending the Sorbonne in Paris, France. Betsy joined the Anglican (Episcopal) Church when she was in Paris in 1949. As a young woman she worked for her father here in Grand Junction for Biggs-Kurtz, and then in Denver and New York for other employers. She met her husband-to-be, F. Stanton Zollner, at her sister’s wedding, the brother of the groom. Marrying out of Cascade, Colorado on September 5, 1953 at Grace Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado with a reception at the Garden of the Gods. They had apre-wedding celebration in Grand Junction at 1241 Gunnison Avenue. The newly-wed couple lived in New York City where they had one daughter, Katherine Elizabeth, while Stan worked for Prentice Hall Book Publishing in the loose leaf tax services division. They were later divorced in 1957; Betsy and Kate returned to Grand Junction, Colorado. Betsy was a community volunteer for: Attention To Youth, Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and in education. She played music in schools when needed, and faithfully played the piano for many years at La Villa Grande during lunches. Betsy was active in many clubs and organizations: AAUW {American Association of University Women} where she participated in Walking groups and Book Reviews through AAUW for over 50 yrs, and Bookcliff Country Club Book Club, a long-time member of Wednesday Music Club, DAR {Daughters of American Revolution}, National Federation of Music Clubs, a member of Mesa County Historical Society, St. Matthew’s Church and bible studies and Women’s Community Bible Study, Knife and Fork Club, in the ‘60’s she was a member of the World Friendship Council and was on the Board of Chipeta Girl Scout Council in the 1970’s and was a founding member of Chipeta Girl Scouts when she was a girl. In the summers she spent time on the Frying Pan River at the Family cabin where she was involved with the United Methodist Church in Thomasville, Colorado as well as a women’s group called The Valley Girl’s. Her altruistic nature, in conjunction with her mother Josephine Biggs, encouraged the enhancement of local artists including accumulation of Harold Bryant paintings at the Mesa County Art Center plus donating monies to schools: Lincoln (Park) Elementary for the playground and Broadway Elementary for the computer lab. She enjoyed attending the Grand Junction Symphony as well as Community Concerts. Betsy was preceded in death by her father: Clyde Hunter Biggs 1952; mother: Josephine Kate Ramsay Biggs 1996; sister: Sarah {Sally Biggs} Leonhardt {1993}, Bill Leonhardt {brother-in-law 1993}, Richard C. Zollner {brother-in-law} 1990, ex-husband F. Stanton Zollner 1993. She leaves behind: a daughter, Katherine Elizabeth {Katie} Zollner Zeck, granddaughters: Marie Zeck Knopp (Clint), Rebekah Zeck Scarrow (Foley). Six grandchildren: Lily, Tucker, Silas, Phebe Knopp; Logan Mendrop & Ellie Scarrow. A sister: Marjorie Biggs Zollner, nieces: Margaret Zollner Ahern, Anne Leonhardt and nephews: David Zollner (Corrine), Stephen Leonhardt (Cheryl), grandnieces/nephews: Rachel Ahern Knudson (Ed), Nathaniel Ahern (Charlotte), Abraham Ahern, Grace Ahern Stuckey(Jason), John Ahern (Medora), Andrew Zollner, Peter Zollner, David Leonhardt, Madeleine Leonhardt. Many thanks to Primary Care Partners: Dr. Patrick Page/Melissa and Hope West and their staff especially Danni and Kindall. Services will be held October 8th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. A reception will follow at the Bookcliff Country Club at 1:30 PM. Donations in lieu of flowers: St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Grand Junction {3888 27 1/2 Road Grand Junction, CO 81506 www.stmatthewsgj.org Clyde and Josephine Biggs foundation, with Western Colorado Community Foundation, P.O. Box 4334, Grand Junction, CO 81502 www.wc-cf.org Hope West 3090 North 12th Street, Grand Jct., CO 81506, www.HopeWestCO.org
