Elizabeth Cowden May 17, 1939 - November 17, 2022 Elizabeth “Betsy” Cowden, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on November 17, 2022 at St. Anthony North hospital in Westminster, Colorado. She was born to Elizabeth Ryan (nee Clancy) and Edmund Ryan on May 17, 1939 in London, England, and spent her childhood in Dublin, Ireland before her family immigrated to the United States in 1953. She was married to James Harp Cowden from 1969 until his passing in 1998, and gave birth to two children, Richard and Deirdre (both survive). She had four grandchildren she loved beyond measure—Molly, Harper, Liam, and Finn—and one great-granddaughter, Margo. She also loved her role as mother-in-law to Jessica Cowden and Bryan Templeton. A rosary will be said at 10:30 on December 9, 2022 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11385 Grant Dr., Northglenn, Colorado 80233, followed by a funeral mass starting promptly at 10:55, per Betsy’s request. In keeping with Irish tradition, the family will then welcome guests to their home for a wake and celebration of life immediately following the funeral service. A complete obituary can be found at www.HoranCares.com/obits In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.Horan & McConaty9998 Grant St., Thornton, CO 80229 www.HoranCares.com (303)280-4688
