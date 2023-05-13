Elizabeth Gilleece

Elizabeth Jean Gilleece March 7, 1932 - April 16, 2023 Elizabeth Jean Bull Gilleece passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023 at age of 91, at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Co.

Jean was born March 7, 1932 at the family ranch on Surface Creek in Cedaredge to Earnest A. Bull and Dorothy A. Nelson. After graduating from the Delta County schools, she attended Colorado Mechanical and Agricultural college, which became CSU, in 1954 with a major of Vocational Home Economics. Jean later received her masters in Life Science from Western State College.