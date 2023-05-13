Elizabeth Jean Gilleece March 7, 1932 - April 16, 2023 Elizabeth Jean Bull Gilleece passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023 at age of 91, at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Co. Jean was born March 7, 1932 at the family ranch on Surface Creek in Cedaredge to Earnest A. Bull and Dorothy A. Nelson. After graduating from the Delta County schools, she attended Colorado Mechanical and Agricultural college, which became CSU, in 1954 with a major of Vocational Home Economics. Jean later received her masters in Life Science from Western State College. Jean’s teaching career while mostly based in the Grand Valley, from Fruita to Palisade, she taught home economics in Delta County, Lamar, Cherry Creek, and even a reservation in Wyoming. Besides creating a family with her son, Jean loved spending her time outside caring for and riding her horses. Jean was one of the original members of the Side Saddle Sissy’s, that became the Frontier Bells, which preformed in parades and rodeo’s on side saddles all around the Western States. Jean also enjoyed singing in church choirs, and after she retired from teaching, she did volunteer work with Saint Mary’s hospital pathology lab. Jean is survived by her Son, James (Beth) Gilleece of Montrose; Grandson, Aaron (Crystal) Gilleece of Grand Junction; Granddaughter, Rachel (Camron) Gilleece of Montrose; 5 great grandchildren with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was proceeded in death by her parents; brothers, Willard and Robert Bull; and sister, Marolyn Wood. Memorial service for Jean will be held at United Methodist Church in Cedaredge, at 1 pm on May 27, 2023. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Montage Creek, Valley Manor Care Center and the Members of HopeWest Hospice for their wonderful care of Jean. Memorial gifts can be made to HopeWest Hospice at 725 South 4th Street, Montrose, Colorado 81401.
