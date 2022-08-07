Elizabeth (Suzanne) Migone April 2, 1946 - July 15, 2022 Elizabeth (Suzanne) Migone passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Hope-West Hospice in Grand Junction, CO, from complications of dementia, at the age of 76. Suzanne was born April 2, 1946, to Harry B. Migone and Elizabeth E. Migone in Atlantic City, NJ. Her family moved to Hialeah, Florida where she spent her childhood and teenage years. Suzanne had a diverse and interesting life while living in Florida, San Francisco, CA, Vail, and Palisade, CO. She was an art lover and was a member of the Palisade Art Lovers Society (PALS). She was passionate about her cats and dog, Sadie. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harry “Butch” Migone and Joseph (Joe) Migone; and nephews Brad Migone and Danny Migone. She is survived by nephews and nieces, Michelle Migone, Michael L. Migone, Scott Migone, Joey Migone, Sean Migone, Mary Migone, Kristen Migone, Farrah Farooqi; and numerous cousins; and many dear friends, in essence, her extended family. A celebration of life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, on Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
