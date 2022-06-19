Ellen Naomi Pennell September 20, 1936 - June 13, 2022 Ellen Naomi Skarpalezos Pennell was born on September 20, 1936, to John and Winnie Skarpalezos, in Brunswick Georgia. She was the second of five children. Harlen, Carrie, George and Sylvia. She grew up on Blythe Island where her family had property on the water. She is survived by her brother George Skarpalezos and sister Sylvia Rowell of Brunswick Georgia Her three children, John and Brenda Pennell of Rangely, Colorado. Ronda and Jeff Cook of Grand Junction, Colorado and Jess Pennell of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Her Grandchildren, Pamela Ruland, Jonathan Pennell, Matthew Cook, Nathan and Melissa Cook and Adam and Samantha Pennell. Along with her Great Grandchildren, Brandon Martinez, Sheridan Pennell, Lyndon Pennell and Natalie Cook. Ellen lost her fight with Cancer on June 13, 2022. She spent many years in Rangely where she had worked at the local Lumber yard and Bestway Grocery store. When she moved to Grand Junction she worked as a Certified Nurses Aid for many years. She loved spending time fishing, time at the beach and the lake, painting, crocheting, gathering seeds, but most all she loved her adventurous trips and time with her family. Ellen was the most giving, caring, loving person and will be missed immensely by many people. Services will be at Callahan- Edfast Mortuary, June 22, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.
