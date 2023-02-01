Emily Rose Kincaid February 27, 1988 - January 21, 2023 Emily Rose Kincaid (nee: Hays), 34, of Palisade, Colorado, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2023 after a courageous journey with Endometrial Cancer, barely two months after her diagnosis. Emily was born on February 27, 1988 to Phebe Hays and Jack Hays in Grand Junction, Colorado at St. Mary’s Medical Center. After Emily graduated from Palisade High School in 2006, she went on to study Business at Colorado State University. After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 2011, she started her first job at Rockwater Energy Solutions, Inc. (formerly Western Pump and Dredge, Inc.) in marketing, which kickstarted her career in the oil field industry and eventually led to starting her own company as co-founder of Elevate Energy Services with Craig Horn in 2017. She also passionately served on the board of the Women’s Fund of Weld County, the Northern Colorado Chapter of Colorado Oil & Gas Association, and the NCMC Gala committee. In 2013, Emily met her first husband Cody Kincaid in Northern Colorado—where she built a wonderful life up until her passing. Emily and Cody had one child together, Walker Kincaid, who was born on July, 21, 2018. In 2020, she met her second husband, Dominic Chenier, who will forever be her soul mate. Emily was predeceased by her (Paternal) Grandmother, Thelma Hays; Grandfather, Herb Hays; Aunt, Sandra Sells; (Maternal) Grandmother, Amy Johnson; Grandfather, Elwood Johnson; and Uncle, Robert Johnson. She is survived by her Mother, Phebe Hays; Father, Jack Hays; Sister, Sarah Hays; Husband, Dominic Chenier; Son, Walker Kincaid (4); and Stepdaughter, Neve Chenier (10). Affectionately known as “Em” by her family and friends, Emily was an extremely compassionate and philanthropic person. She loved giving back to those in need in her community—as well as playing volleyball, snowboarding, gardening, and making a beautiful home for her family. But most of all, Em was an amazing friend and devoted mother to Walker and Neve. She was a true shining light and will remain so in the hearts of those who love her. A Celebration of Life will be announced via her Caring Bridge site, www.caringbridge.org/visit/emilykincaid. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Women’s Fund of Weld County, an organization that Emily felt strongly about.
