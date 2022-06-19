Erika Tyler Cronk

Erika Tyler Cronk June 24, 1985 - May 22, 2022 Erika was born to Thomas Cronk and Patti Standard-Cronk in Grand Junction. She was proud to be the third generation to attend Appleton Elementary. She graduated from Fruita Monument and Colorado State University and went on to teach English for several years in her beloved Japan. Erika was fluent in Japanese and had a talent for languages, speaking Chinese and Arabic, studying Russian, Latin, and even Sanskrit. Her passion was for linguistics, and she was fascinated with the origin of words and how language shaped culture. She traveled widely throughout Asia, Europe, and Africa to experience those cultures for herself. Erika had an encyclopedic knowledge of history, particularly all things WWII, and the family had no need for Google when Erika was around. When was the Battle of Hastings? Just ask Erika. What is the current political situation in Ethiopia? Ask Erika. Why do we say, “caught red-handed?” Erika would know. She was a talented seamstress and made countless military costumes, each one completely authentic down to the tiniest detail—every button, braid, and insignia exactly what was worn by a specific rank in a particular squadron or unit. Erika is survived by her parents; her grandmother Clarice Standard; her godmother Betsy Black; brother Tim (Carrie) Cronk; brother Jake (Brenda) Cronk; sister Laura Cronk; and sister Sara (Charlie) Pappas. Erika found this world a hard, hard place, but she knew exactly where she really belonged: exploring new frontiers with the crew on the bridge, relaxing in the kind and gentle land of ponies, and learning spells with the other wizards in the great hall. We know she’s been sorted into Slytherin, and we’d love to toast her new adventure with her over a butter beer at The Leaky Cauldron. Lumos Maxima!