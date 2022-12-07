Ernest "Ernie" Guthrie

Ernest “Ernie” Guthrie February 1, 1933 - November 19, 2022 Ernest (“Ernie”) was born on the family farm near Pritchett, Colorado. The Family later relocated to Western Colorado and settled on a California Mesa Farm near Olathe, Colorado, where Ernie graduated as Valedictorian (1951). As a graduate of Barnes Business College in Denver, Ernie worked in accounting for GE in Denver. In 1953 Ernie Married Mildred Fern Neilson of Montrose, CO and shortly thereafter entered the U.S. Army and became a Medic. In 1955 Ernie joined Union Carbide in Uravan as an accountant. A year later Ernie transferred to the company’s Grand Junction office where he was Manager, Data Processing/Assistant Manager Accounting. Ernie retired in 1986, but stayed busy doing I.T. consulting until the mid 1990’s. Ernie was a resident of Larchwood Inns at the time of his passing. Ernie is survived by his wife, Mildred Guthrie, sister Fern Weber, daughter Melinda Guthrie, J.D., esq., son Michael Guthrie, and grandsons Garrett Guthrie and Tyler Guthrie. Funeral arrangements are by Snyder Grand Valley Memorials, Inc. Brief on-sight Services and Interment will commence at 1:00 PM December 8, 2022 at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction.