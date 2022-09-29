Ernest Joseph Flores October 25, 1966 - September 15, 2022 Ernest Joseph Flores was born on October 25, 1966 to Gloria Lopez and Johnny Flores in Grand Junction, Colorado. Ernest lived most of his life in the Grand Valley, went to Palisade High School, and later attended Lamar College on a baseball scholarship. Ernest was recently a big part in the little league sports officiants of the Grand Valley. He passed away at the age of 55 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones after battling a traumatic head injury. Ernest is survived by his mother, Gloria Lopez and step-father, Severiano Lopez; his two daughters, Samantha Flores and Analicia Flores; Five grandchildren; Eziah, Mya, Roberto, Theseus, and Aylah; his siblings; John Flores, Gilbert Guzman, Mandy Guzman, Hope Flores, and Norma Vendegna (Eloy Vendegna); his dog Peenutt Buter. and numerous other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Flores. Ernest would light up every room he walked into with his lively presence. No one who met Ernest ever forgot his fiery spirit and infectious humor. Ernest was always the life of the party; laughter followed him everywhere. Services for Ernest will be on Sunday, October 2,2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm at 222 29 Rd. Grand Junction CO. 81503 Chipeta Golf Course. Please come to share stories of remembrance with us at the funeral service, and reception following directly after.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:07:34 AM
Sunset: 07:01:22 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:08:30 AM
Sunset: 06:59:45 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 07:09:27 AM
Sunset: 06:58:09 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 07:10:24 AM
Sunset: 06:56:33 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 07:11:21 AM
Sunset: 06:54:57 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:12:18 AM
Sunset: 06:53:22 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:13:15 AM
Sunset: 06:51:48 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.