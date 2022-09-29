Ernest Joseph Flores October 25, 1966 - September 15, 2022 Ernest Joseph Flores was born on October 25, 1966 to Gloria Lopez and Johnny Flores in Grand Junction, Colorado. Ernest lived most of his life in the Grand Valley, went to Palisade High School, and later attended Lamar College on a baseball scholarship. Ernest was recently a big part in the little league sports officiants of the Grand Valley. He passed away at the age of 55 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones after battling a traumatic head injury. Ernest is survived by his mother, Gloria Lopez and step-father, Severiano Lopez; his two daughters, Samantha Flores and Analicia Flores; Five grandchildren; Eziah, Mya, Roberto, Theseus, and Aylah; his siblings; John Flores, Gilbert Guzman, Mandy Guzman, Hope Flores, and Norma Vendegna (Eloy Vendegna); his dog Peenutt Buter. and numerous other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Flores. Ernest would light up every room he walked into with his lively presence. No one who met Ernest ever forgot his fiery spirit and infectious humor. Ernest was always the life of the party; laughter followed him everywhere. Services for Ernest will be on Sunday, October 2,2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm at 222 29 Rd. Grand Junction CO. 81503 Chipeta Golf Course. Please come to share stories of remembrance with us at the funeral service, and reception following directly after.