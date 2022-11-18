Ernest Robert Caldwell Sr., (Ernie) February 15, 1953 - November 2, 2022 Ernest was born to Robert Otto Caldwell and Gladys Marie (Wise) Caldwell in Grand Junction, CO. He passed away at home with family around him after a long battle from Melanoma. He attended Grand Junction High School then furthered his eduIcation by adding work related certificates from the former Mesa State College. He is survived by Wife, Jeannie( Rodriguez) Caldwell they were married for 46 years. He is also survived by their two Sons, Ernest Jr (Jamie) and John (Ciara) Caldwell, 7 Grandchildren; Sister, Debbie Corbett, all of Grand Junction. He was proceeded in death by his Parents, Grandparents, and Grandson, Brayden. He was a Jack of all trades, Construction, City of Grand Junction Water Dept and Truck Driver by Profession, lastly moving Oil Rigs from state to state until his Disability. Ernest loved to spend time with family especially his Grandchildren. He loved to spend time outdoors, exploring old mines and towns. His hobbies were Fishing, Camping, and Four wheeling. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 19, 2022 at 12:30PM at Canyon View Vineyard Fellowship hall for Friends and Family. Please bring a dish to share and story or memory. Special Thanks to Hope West for his care and for Family that help be a huge comfort in his last days.
