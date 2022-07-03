Ernestine Gauer Preuss May 1, 1932 - June 21, 2022 Ernestine Preuss (Ernie, if you please) passed away peacefully early on June 21st following a valiant battle with cancer. Born to Helen and Ernest Gauer in Madison, Connecticut on May 1, 1932, Ernie’s love of the water and the New England oceanside never left her. She married the love of her life, Frank Preuss while he was still in the Navy in 1955 and they enjoyed 67 years of life, love, adventures and travels together. Ernie loved playing golf (especially beating Frank), travel, and all water activities. She, Frank and their three children Frank (Butch), Mark, and Elizabeth (Beth) traveled extensively around the country, whether to boat and motorcycle races or just to explore new places. After many years in Southern California, they relocated to Palisade, Colorado in 1980 and have made it their home ever since. In retirement, Ernie and Frank enjoyed several years of Arizona Snow-Birding and exploring in their RV. Ernie is survived by her husband Frank, children Butch Preuss (Tena), Mark Preuss (Kandi) and Beth Preuss-Jackson (Mark), grandchildren Scott, David (Whitney), Steven (Kristen), Ashley, Kendra, and Koby (Shaylee), great-grandchildren Trae, Tatem, Keaghan and Harper, and many close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Helen and Ernest, sisters Helen and Marlene, and brother Ernie. We will fondly remember and miss Ernie’s humor, willingness to share her opinion (whether you wanted it or not), and deep love and pride for her family. Never one to want or expect a fuss, Ernie’s family and close friends will accordingly hold a small, private ceremony to celebrate her life later this summer. Thanks and appreciation to the many Grand Junction doctors, nurses, and support staff at The Lodge Assisted Living Facility and Mantey Heights Care Center for their help and care throughout Ernie’s journey.
