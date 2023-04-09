Fausta Maria O’Boyle October 26, 1922 - March 25, 2023 Fausta Maria O’Boyle was born in Clifton, N.J. to Italian immigrant parents, Pietro and Angelina (Pordon) Oselador. Growing up with her younger brother, Gervasio (Jerry), Fausta experienced the hardships of the Great Depression. Learning English in school, she excelled in secretarial school, which led her to a job with the Caltex Oil Company in NYC. At Caltex, she met Desmond John O’Boyle (Jack) and they were married in 1949. Jack’s work took them to Tokyo, Japan, where their two sons came along, Martin and Michael. In 1957, Jack was transferred to Torino, Italy. Fausta enjoyed Italy as she could speak the language and she was close to many of her cousins. In 1959, Caltex brought them back to the USA and NYC where the O’Boyle’s finally settled down. After retiring, Jack passed away in 1981. Fausta stayed in New York until 1987 when she decided to move to Grand Junction where her sons had started a home building construction business. Moving from New York to Grand Junction was a bit of a shock, but soon she made friends and got involved in the community. She volunteered at Catholic Outreach and she helped at “Il Bistro Italiano” restaurant where she met Paola Gualerzi (Brunella’s mom); the two little Italian ladies became “instant” friends for life. She helped with the upbringing of her grandchildren, and she wrote many letters. She loved to write letters (up to the very end) and stayed in communication with family and friends worldwide. She was preceded by her parents, (obviously); husband, Jack; her brother, Jerry and his wife, Charlotte Oselador and her son Martin (Miriam). Fausta is survived by her son, Michael (Karen); grandson, Desmond (Crystal); granddaughter, Katherine (Nikkeya) Gray; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Willow Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Brown’s Funeral Chapel on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and parents in Paterson, New Jersey at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Outreach 245 S. 1st Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501 or a charity of your choice. What a lady! What a Life!
