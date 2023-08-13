Florence Chandler

Florence Marie Chandler August 28, 1931 - August 8, 2023 Florence Marie "GRANNY" Brach Chandler passed away August 8, 2023 at the age of 91. Granny was born on August 28, 1931 to John and Florence Ena (Sumnicht) Brach at St Mary's hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. Soon after came her three brothers, Jack, Tony " Bub", and (deceased brother) Jimmy Ray. She was married to the love of her life, Earl Edward Chandler, on May 4, 1952 in Fruita, Colorado. Ed and Florence had two daughters, Sheryl (Deryl) Thompson and Susan Allen. Granny had five grandchildren - Brooke Ray, Dustin (Nancy) Thompson, Shina (Wayne) Kean, Daymon (Janelle) Thompson, and Shelby (Adam) Reich. She also had 13 great grandchildren - Peyton, Chalee, Sabrie (Randy), Tayler, Kody (Katelyn), Riley, Brady, Lillian, Tyreden, Tjorvi, and Triggvarr. And last, but certainly not least, were her three great great granddaughters - Addy Jo, Jeni, and Ellie. In addition to these children, Granny leaves beautiful memories to many nieces, nephews, and a multitude of other kiddos that she touched throughout her life.
Florence grew up in Loma, Colorado on the family dairy farm. She drove a tractor long before she drove a car. She attended grammar schools in the Mack/New Liberty and Loma areas. She graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1950. After graduation from high school, she attended Mesa College and earned her degree in elementary teaching. She taught school in Rico and Delores, Colorado, but remarkedly, never enjoyed teaching very much. After meeting and marrying Ed, they moved back to Loma where they lived until 1974 when they moved to Fruita. The remainder of her life was spent in Fruita except for the many months she spent in Los Angeles with her granddaughter and great granddaughters after Ed passed away.