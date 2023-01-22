Frances J. Pfalzgraff March 9, 1951 - January 9, 2023 With heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of Frances Joanne Pfalzgraff, 71, on January 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Grand Junction. Frances was born March 9, 1951, in Denver, Colorado to the late Charles and Patricia Pfalzgraff. The family moved to Rifle, Colorado where she attended primary and secondary school. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, qualified as a Registered Nurse. Fran embarked on a 40-year nursing career that spanned four states—New Mexico, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Colorado—and included several volunteer trips where she provided nursing care around the globe. In Oregon, she found her calling in hospice care and spent the last 15 years of her working career as a nurse at HopeWest hospice in Grand Junction, even volunteering there after retirement. She was especially drawn to hospice nursing because it allowed her to provide care and relief in difficult times. Fran had two passions in life—nursing and family. She was equally proud to be known as Fran Pfalzgraff, RN professionally and Aunt Francie to her loved ones. She was always delighted to be a part of family activities and doted on her nieces, nephew, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She enjoyed traveling, visiting numerous countries, including Australia, New Zealand, several countries in Europe and South America, and Kenya, where she discovered her enduring love of giraffes. Frances was also a gifted sewer and delighted in gifting family, friends, and especially newborns with her beautifully embroidered creations. Frances is survived by three brothers, Guy Pfalzgraff (Mary) of Delta, Colorado; Chris Pfalzgraff (Kathy) of Parker, Colorado; and Scot Pfalzgraff (Ellen) of Sandpoint, Idaho. She also is survived by nieces Sarah Ludwig of Bayfield, Colorado; Emily Ott (Rick) of Fruita, Colorado; Ella Kate Pfalzgraff (Jason) of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and nephew William Pfalzgraff (Cristina) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; as well as five great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeWest Africa Partnership (Hopewestco.org/africa-partnership). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:28:41 AM
Sunset: 05:22:09 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
A clear sky. Low 18F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:28:06 AM
Sunset: 05:23:17 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:27:29 AM
Sunset: 05:24:25 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:26:50 AM
Sunset: 05:25:34 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:26:09 AM
Sunset: 05:26:43 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:25:27 AM
Sunset: 05:27:53 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:24:42 AM
Sunset: 05:29:02 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.