Francis (Frank) Benton Cross May 30, 1930 - January 1, 2023 Beverly May (Morrissey) Cross March 20, 1934 - August 22, 2022 Francis and Beverly, married 71 years on July 18,1951. Frank was born in Colorado Springs, Co. to Aaron and Marth (Morton) Cross. Beverly was born to William Morrissey and May (Basinger) Morrissey, in Hays, Kansas. Both grew up in Colorado mountains, loved fishing, picking fruit from orchards and enjoyed nature. Frank was drafted into the Marines, served active duty in California for 3 years and 6 years in reserves. Beverly was a homemaker and mom to five children. Frank and Beverly enjoyed being self-employed in the furniture business. They retired to the desert in California, their oasis, with a 5-acre lake, swimming pool and nursery with desert plants and palm trees. They spent the last 15 years in Idaho with their daughter, fishing, going to casino’s and enjoying life. They are survived by daughters, Gwendolyn in Idaho, Gina (Richard) in Oregon and 29 grandchildren; Frank’s brother, Albert Donald Cross in Oregon; and Beverly’s brother, James Morrissey in Arkansas. They are preceded in death by three children, Gary, Glen and Gloria Cross. Frank’s parents, Aaron and Martha Cross, brothers, Junior, Eugene and Bob. Beverly’s siblings, Nadine (Morrissey) Bell and Billy Morrissey, her parents William Morrissey, May and Ray Gatschet, grand-parents Charles and Retta Baysinger, Pete and Edna Gatschet. We Love you and will miss you!
