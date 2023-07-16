Francis Hutto Jr.

Francis Baird Hutto Jr. On July 6th, Francis B. Hutto Jr., aged 97, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Francis was born in Savannah GA, to Mary Margaret Gnann and Francis B Hutto Sr. He received a bachelor's degree from Clemson and went on to pursue a PHD in chemistry at Cornell University where he met MaryJane Hall of Inlet, NY. They were married in 1952 and settled in New Jersey to start a family where Francis had taken a job with Johns Manville in Research and Development. In 1972, JM relocated their research division to Denver, bringing Francis, MaryJane and 6 children (plus one unofficially adopted) with them. In 1976 a former JM manager recruited Francis to be the director of R and D at Pabco Corporation in Fruita, Co. After retiring in 1993, he started a materials testing and consulting business which he operated out of a home lab for 10 years. Although his degrees were in chemistry, he spent his career working in the field of Chemical Engineering, and was honored by being made a Fellow with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Francis was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Grand Junction, and was a founding member of Monument Presbyterian Church on the Redlands. He enjoyed music and singing and had a lifelong involvement with church choirs and barbershop quartets and choruses. He shared his love of music with all of his children, insisting that each of them played instruments in school bands and participated in school and church choirs. He was a versatile do-it-yourselfer who was unafraid to tackle projects from home remodels to car repairs and anything in between. In the fall of 2019, MaryJane passed away suddenly after suffering a massive stroke. They had been married 67 years. Francis moved from their shared home in Grand Junction to live with his daughters in Delta. To those who knew Francis, he was quick to offer his handyman skills to family, neighbors and friends. He loved sharing his tools, shop and knowhow with anyone who took an interest. In recent years, he liked to boast that he still had all of his original joints and regularly declared that he had “no aches and pains.” He delighted in playing dominos, pool and chess with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and managed to ride his exercise bike daily until shortly before he passed. He was an inspiration to his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Francis is survived by his children, Frank (Holly), Haider (Isumi), Madeline (Henry), Roger (Patty), Nancy, Ellen and Amy; Grandchildren, Boone (Nikki), Emily, Franklin (Rachel), Tanner (Maggie), Luke, Andy (Charissa); Great grandchildren, Bryce, Hunter, Aspen, MaryJane, Aizlynn, Harmon, DonRoger, Quinn, Riot, and Elise.