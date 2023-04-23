Frank Edward Oldland April 2, 1936 - April 8, 2023 Frank Edward Oldland, 87, died of natural causes on April 8, 2023, at HopeWest Center in Grand Junction, CO. He was born April 2, 1936, to H. John and Audrey Macy (Ruckman) Oldland at their family ranch west of Meeker, CO. He attended schools in Meeker and then went on to Colorado University where he majored in chemistry. His early work life was spent in manufacturing, but then changed to horticultural endeavors. He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains, camping, hiking, and fishing. His lifelong passion was always music; singing in groups or solo, playing his saxophone, or just listening. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Peggy Allison (nee Higgins); his children, Mark of California, Heather (John) Yeager of Oregon, and Susan (Corey) Fulton of Oregon; Peggy’s children, Stuart (Lisa Ann) of Alaska, Jeff (Becki) of Westminster, and Lisa Lee (Michael) Reischach of Alaska; his brother, Jack (Viola) of Craig; his sister, Mary (Mike) Washburn of Meeker; 9 grandchildren, Robb, Tanya, Joshua Yeager, Jovana, Ambrose, Joshua Allison, Chad, Stefan, and David; and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael, in 1995 from Leukemia. He was an active member of the Palisade Seventh-Day Adventist Church and loved his church family. He was given compassionate, wonderful care and comfort by HopeWest during his long-term decline. Services will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on May 19 at 3:00 PM, with inurnment following at a later date at the Meeker Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to HopeWest Hospice: 3090 N.12th St., Unit B, Grand Junction Colorado 81506 or to the Palisade SDA Church: 162 E. 4th, Palisade 81526.
