Fred James Sines August 29, 1925 - February 5, 2023 Fred James “Jim” Sines, of Grand Junction, passed away on February 5, 2023, in Grand Junction. He was 97. Jim was born on August 29, 1925 in Willow Creek, Colorado, to Fred Joseph and Nellie Irene (Robson) Sines. He spent his childhood in Pagoda, Colorado, and attended a one-room school there until he graduated in the 8th grade. In addition to Pagoda, he also resided in Hayden, Colorado before settling in Grand Junction where he spent the last 71 years. In 1951, Jim enlisted in the US Army and served as a medic during the Korean War era. He married the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Winters, on April 7, 1956 in Grand Junction. In his younger years he worked as a rancher, then spent time in the mining industry, and later in life he retired as a carpenter for the School District. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. Jim is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Kenneth (Linda) Sines of Grand Junction; daughter, Joy Lynn Sines of Grand Junction; sister, Marg Maxson of Grand Junction; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, four sisters, and his daughter, Linda Kay Sines. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10 am at Martin Mortuary, with committal to follow at Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Special Olympics 2020 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501, or www.specialolympicsco.org.
