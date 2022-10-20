Gabriel Maria Gorrino April 23, 1940 - October 17th, 2022 Gabriel Maria Gorrino, a proud Basque, was born on April 23, 1940 in Cortezubi Vizcaya, Spain. Son of Felix Gorrino and Eulogia Inchausti, he was the oldest of four boys. Surrounded by family, Gabriel passed on October 17th, 2022 at the age of 82 in Grand Junction Colorado. Gabriel moved to Grand Junction at the age of 20 to become a camp tender for local sheep ranchers to provide for his family in Spain. Here he met the love of his life Shirley Elane Roberts and they were married soon after on June 30th 1972 in Orchard Mesa, Colorado. Together they raised two children, Anne Marie Martin of Rome, Georgia and Javier Angel Gorrino of Loma, Colorado. Gabriel was proud to work hard for his family and the ranch that he built from the ground up. Gabriel will be fondly remembered by his wife, Shirley; son, Javier(Robyn); daughter, Anne(Mitchell), his four grandchildren; Thor Martin, Gabriella, Annalea and Xavier Gorrino, and brothers, Jose Ignacio Gorrino and Angel Rosario Gorrino. He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Gorrino, mother, Eulogia Inchausti Gorrino and brother, Jesus Maria Gorrino. A Mass of Christian Burial for Gabriel will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1210 17 1/2 Rd., Fruita, CO 81521. Interment will follow at New Elmwood Cemetery, Fruita, CO. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Gabriel to HopeWest Hospice at www.hopewestco.org.
