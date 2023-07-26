Gary Clyde Antisdel October 18, 1933 - July 16, 2023 Gary Clyde Antisdel, age 89 of Cedaredge, CO passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from natural causes. Gary was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Monte and Leona Antisdel. Growing up, Gary lived in numerous places such as Mexico City (MX), Ralston, NE, Mexico, MO and Omaha, NE, as his father pursued various job opportunities, eventually landing in Denver. He went on to attend Adams State College in Alamosa, CO in 1953. He was appointed the 1st president of the student union board where he helped plan activities for all students. He worked in the ski patrol at Wolf Creek and worked for the forest service near Alamosa in the summer. It was at ASC where Gary met and married Neoma (Woolfe) Antisdel. Upon receiving his bachelor's in education in 1959, they started their careers in Angoon, Alaska with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. After 5 years, they returned to Colorado where Gary had been hired by Douglas County School District. He taught at Cherry Valley Elementary as a 4-6th grade teacher in a 2-room schoolhouse. They lived in the original 1-room schoolhouse next door. Two years later, they moved their family to Castle Rock where he taught 6th grade at Wilcox Elementary, then history and special education at Douglas County High School. He continued his career with Douglas County Schools as principal at Larkspur Elementary in the 70's, moving to Franktown Elementary in the early 80's, earning his master's degree along the way. After his retirement in 1990, Gary and Neoma travelled across the United States in their motorhome, before settling in Cedaredge, CO where they built their dream home on the Deer Creek Golf Course. He continued to enjoy travelling, golfing, ATVing, camping, reading books and spending time with family and friends.
Gary is survived by his two sons, Tim Antisdel of El Fuerte, Mexico and Monte (Ann) Antisdel of Denver, CO; his daughter Krista (Keith) Brown of Phoenix, AZ; his sister Geraldine Jurgenson of Palo Alto, CA; and four grandchildren: Lexi and Aric Antisdel, and Ty and CJ Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Monte and Leona Antisdel and his wife, Neoma Antisdel.