Gaydra Lea McCallister December 9, 1946 - January 12, 2023 Gaydra Lea McCallister, age 76, passed away on January 12, 2023 after her battle with a rare blood disorder. Gaydra was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on December 9, 1946 to Alvin Loyd and Sheila Winward White. As a senior in high school (1963) Gaydra met the man who would become her eternal companion, Gary McCallister. In 1966 Gaydra and Gary would marry three times, in Germany and together they would spend their lives creating a family that consisted of daughters Sundy (Scott) DeGooyer, G.J. (Ken) Honda, and sons, Zane (Tara) McCallister, and Ben (Kristi) McCallister. After Gaydra’s graduation from Grand Junction High School, she went on to study elementary education at BYU, and later received her master’s degree from Adams State University. She would spend years in the classroom, in both Utah and Colorado, but most notably at Appleton Elementary, teaching third grade. She genuinely loved other people’s children nearly as much as she loved her own. A thoughtful, courageous, kind, friend, Gaydra spent her time in the service of others. She had an enduring testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ. She was a patient editor, a passionate teacher, and a compassionate companion. Gaydra looked forward to a beautiful reunion with her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Gary McCallister; sister, Valarie White; brother, Rod White; her four children, eighteen grandchildren, and 2.8 great-grandchildren, all of whom love her dearly. A memorial service will be held on January 16th at 10:30 am, in Middleton Idaho at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 22500 Lansing Ln. A graveside service will be held at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction Colorado on January 18, 2023 at noon.
