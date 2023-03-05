Gene Paul Stewart December 6, 1943 - February 21, 2023 Gene Paul Stewart, age 79, died February 21, 2023, at HopeWest Care Center following an extended illness. Born December 6, 1943, in Grand Junction, CO, he was the son of the late Gene Carl Stewart and Opal Irene Oyres. Gene was a lifelong resident of the Grand Junction area. He moved to Glade Park in 1983 and lived there until his death. He attended Grand Junction High School, graduating in 1961. He was a member of the Colorado Army National Guard. Gene had been employed in the auto industry his entire working career. He worked as an auto mechanic, parts manager, and car salesman for Mattas Motors. Beginning in 1990, he and his wife, Loretta owned an auto glass business for 20 years before retirement. He enjoyed watching Major League baseball, especially the NY Yankees. He also enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors, restoring cars, restoring a 1949 Ford tractor, reading about history, doing jigsaw puzzles, and building model airplanes. His many interests made Gene a wealth of knowledge. One of his greatest joys was spending time with all the cats he had during his lifetime. Gene was preceded in death by his father and mother and a niece, Jenny. Gene is survived by his wife, Loretta Kelley; son, Dean of Morehead City, NC; sisters, Virginia (Susie) Craft of Craig, CO, Sharon (Don) Martin of Hillsboro, OR, Tuleen (Jerry) Brown of Hillsboro, OR, Mary (Tony) Noose of Fruita, CO; stepfather, Curtis Sexton of Westminster, CO; and several nieces and nephews. Per his request no services will be held. Please consider making a memorial contribution in Gene’s name to HopeWest Care Center, 3090 N. 12th St., Grand Junction CO 81506, CLAWS Rescue and Adoption Center, 2214 Sanford Dr. #A5, Grand Junction, CO 81505, or the Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, CO 81523. Cremation services for Gene were provided by Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Services.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:41:22 AM
Sunset: 06:11:09 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:39:52 AM
Sunset: 06:12:12 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:38:22 AM
Sunset: 06:13:14 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:36:51 AM
Sunset: 06:14:17 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:35:20 AM
Sunset: 06:15:19 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: W @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:33:48 AM
Sunset: 06:16:21 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:32:16 AM
Sunset: 06:17:23 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.