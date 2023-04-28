George Roy Dorman September 30, 1952 - April 23, 2023 We are heartbroken to announce the death of our father, George Roy Dorman. Dad passed away peacefully at the age of 70 surrounded by friends and family in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. George enjoyed rodeo and especially bareback bronc riding, family reunions, playing the guitar, and spending time in his gun smith shop. As all of you are aware Dad was always up to mischief or cracking a joke, knowing him as we do, we expect there is something yet in store for today? George was born in Wheeler, Texas, moving with his family to Colorado in the early ‘60s. George grew up in Palisade and after high school, he joined the Marine Corps in October of 1970. Following his military service he was employed as a peace officer in Cortez, Grand Valley, and Paonia, Colorado. George accepted the Lord as his savior and was baptized in 1974 in Palisade, Colorado. George married Barbara Diane Bosley in 1984 in Phoenix, Arizona, two beautiful daughters were born of this union. George’s wife, Barbara; his parents, Charles B. Dorman and Billie J. Dorman have proceeded him in death. He leaves behind his partner, Kathi Harwood; two loving daughters, Amy Murdock, and Rebecca Dorman; granddaughters, Emily, Khloe, Ayrabella, and Alayna; 7 step grandchildren; brother, Lonnie (Paulie) Dorman; sisters, Deana Taylor, and Kelly (Clay) Fowler; nephews, Tony Dorman, Trevor Taylor, Vincent Taylor, Samuel Fowler; nieces, JoLynn Dorman-Steigerwald, and Joni Brown. We would love for you to come and honor his life at 2 pm Monday, May 1, 2023 at the New Haven Pentecostal Holiness Church in Palisade, Colorado. Graveside services with military honor guard at 3 pm at the Palisade Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life following the graveside service will be at the New Haven Pentecostal Holiness Church in Palisade, Colorado.
