George Tracy December 19, 1942 - July 18, 2022 George Bruce Tracy, age 79, died July 18th 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. George was born December 19th 1942 in Collbran, Colorado. He was the son of Claude and Mabel Tracy. He graduated from Collbran High School 1960. He graduated from CMU with a degree in psychology with a minor in sociology. He was a teacher and a coach. George found his calling as and insurance agent in Grand Junction, where he worked for Farmers Insurance for nearly 40 years. George was a proud member of the Grand Junction business community and a generous giver to causes from museums to schools across the mountain west. George enjoyed fishing, hunting and being in the mountains of western Colorado. George was a lifelong Broncos fan and wore his favorite jersey to the very end. Hs sense of humor was his forte and would most times be in control of the room telling jokes and making others laugh and smile. George came to know the Lord later in life and Sunday service was thee highlight of his week. George was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Mabel Tracy. He is survived by his children, Renee (Joel) Bahensky, Jaymie Pinela and Greg (Casey) Tracy. He has 8 grandchildren who he loved and made an impression on. In lieu of flowers you can make donations to the Museum of Western Colorado or Abode Hospice Care. Celebration of life will be held at James Robb Colorado State Park on September 3rd, 2022 from 12-4 pm. You can contact Renee Bahensky for further details 303-349-6268.
