Georgia C. Douglas

Georgia C. Douglas January 2, 1935 - November 18, 2022 Georgia C. Douglas, age 87 of Fruita, CO, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the La Villa Grande Assisted Living Center in Grand Junction, CO. She was born on January 2, 1935 in Price, UT to Harold and Cleo Halverson. She spent her childhood in Green River, UT and graduated in 1953 from Green River High School. In her lifetime, Georgia was a loving mother and dedicated homemaker, a beautician, and retired as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and spending time with her dogs. She cherished her relationship with her Lord and Savior and was a member of the Fruita Seventh Day Adventist Church. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and her infant sister. Survivors include her children; Harold Shawn Douglas of Grand Junction, CO and Kathy Douglas of Glade Park, CO; her grandchildren, Ashley Douglas of Glade Park, CO and Nicholas DeMambro of Grand Junction, CO; and her sister, Karma Halverson of St. George, UT. A graveside service will be held at New Elmwood Cemetery, Fruita, CO on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 2pm.