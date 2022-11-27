Georgia C. Douglas January 2, 1935 - November 18, 2022 Georgia C. Douglas, age 87 of Fruita, CO, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the La Villa Grande Assisted Living Center in Grand Junction, CO. She was born on January 2, 1935 in Price, UT to Harold and Cleo Halverson. She spent her childhood in Green River, UT and graduated in 1953 from Green River High School. In her lifetime, Georgia was a loving mother and dedicated homemaker, a beautician, and retired as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and spending time with her dogs. She cherished her relationship with her Lord and Savior and was a member of the Fruita Seventh Day Adventist Church. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and her infant sister. Survivors include her children; Harold Shawn Douglas of Grand Junction, CO and Kathy Douglas of Glade Park, CO; her grandchildren, Ashley Douglas of Glade Park, CO and Nicholas DeMambro of Grand Junction, CO; and her sister, Karma Halverson of St. George, UT. A graveside service will be held at New Elmwood Cemetery, Fruita, CO on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 2pm.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:10:12 AM
Sunset: 04:53:19 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:11:12 AM
Sunset: 04:52:59 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:12:13 AM
Sunset: 04:52:42 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:13:12 AM
Sunset: 04:52:26 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM
Sunset: 04:52:12 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM
Sunset: 04:52:01 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming partly cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:16:05 AM
Sunset: 04:51:52 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.