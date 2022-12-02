Gerald (Jerry) Russell Cohea July 26, 1930 - November 21, 2022 Gerald (Jerry) Russell Cohea, 92, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed peacefully on Monday, November 21, 2022. Born in Michigan, Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mabel Cohea, and his sister, Norma Fogleman. He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Cohea, daughters; Carol Beyett, Susan Starke (Ken), and Nancy Bickum (Bill), along with stepchildren; Debbie VeuCasovic (Jim), Dave McMahon (Darla), Robin Rogers (Mark), Kevin McDonald (Kanina), and Ken McDonald (Kim), as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jerry proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War. After his service, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for over 60 years. His job took him all over the United States and eventually to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he found his home for the next 40 years. He loved hunting and dancing, though his greatest love was flying his Cessna aircraft. He became a member of the Quiet Birdmen shortly after arriving in Colorado. A local service will be held at the Stillwater Cowboy Church on Saturday December 10th at 2:00pm, along with a military honors ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction in April 2023, date and time to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Charity.
