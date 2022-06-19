Gerald Lynn Ballard April 29, 1941 - June 8, 2022 Gerald Lynn (Jerry) Ballard, passed away peacefully on June 8,2022 in Grand Junction, CO at the age of 81. With his larger-than-life personality, Jerry never met a stranger, treasured his life-long friendships, and always found a way to make you smile. Jerry was born in Oxford, MI to Harold and Dorothy (Rogers) Ballard on April 29, 1941. He grew up in Belleville, IL, where he developed friendships that stood the test of time. He graduated Belleville Township High School in 1960. On February 6, 1966, he married Cathleen Irma Huber and together they had three daughters, Julie, Connie, and Beckie, who were the light of his life. Jerry worked as a Power Plant Engineer for General Motors, retiring in 2004 after 31 years. He then moved to Glade Park, CO where he continued to serve the community as a ditch rider for Price Ditch in Palisade. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothy, daughter Julie and his beloved dog, Hatch. He is survived by his daughters, Connie (Darin) Mack of Grand Junction, CO, and Beckie (Robert) Ploof of Collinsville, IL, his wife, Cathy (nee Huber) of Belleville, IL, grandsons Peyton and Tyler Mack, brother Tom (Vickie) Ballard of Delta, CO, nephew Broc (Lanni) Ballard of Delta, CO, and nieces Amy (Ryan) Lantz of Aurora, CO, and Cian (Sam) Hogue of Breese, IL and countless friends and acquaintances. Jerry was a big man with a big personality and an even bigger heart. He was always willing to give a helping hand, no questions asked. He loved to noodle with classic cars, model planes and trains, ride motorcycles and watch John Wayne movies. His greatest joy, however, was watching his daughters, and eventually his grandsons, play sports. The family would like to express special thanks to the amazing staff at Bee Hive Homes and the care teams at Grand Valley Internal Medicine and Community Hospital. As per his wishes, Jerry was cremated, and his ashes will be divided amongst his family and spread on the Monument he so loved. A celebration of life will take place in Belleville, Illinois. We invite you to remember Jerry as he lived, big, bold, and full of laughter and joy.
