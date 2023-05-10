Gerald M. Mulder

Gerald M. Mulder December 17, 1942 - May 1, 2023 Gerald M. Mulder, 80, passed away on May 1, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Muriel; five children, Timothy (Michelle), David (Julie), Jill (Joshua) Nadel, Christopher, and Nina (Nathan) Reeder; 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.  Gerry was born in Chicago, IL on December 17, 1942, and graduated from high school in 1960. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and married Muriel Stoub on August 6, 1966, after returning home. Gerry owned a garbage business from 1970-1985 and later moved to Durango, CO, where he owned the Durango Quick Lube. In 2000, he sold the Quick Lube and worked for Durango Transit from 2004-2008, when he retired. After 27 years in Durango, Gerry and Muriel moved to Grand Junction, CO in 2012. Throughout his life, Gerry was a devout Christian and actively involved in several different churches. He served as an elder, deacon, and chaplain, and his faith was a cornerstone of his life. Gerry will be deeply missed. A memorial service was held at New Life Church, 1350 N. 7th Street in Grand Junction, on May 7, 2023. Please make memorial contributions to New Life Church or Big Brothers, Big Sisters.