Gerald Max Rose June 4, 1930 - November 25, 2022 Gerald Max Rose of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on Friday, November 25th, 2022. He was 92 years old. Gerald was born June 4th, 1930 to Walter C. Rose and Edna Marshall Rose in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He graduated from Carlsbad High School at 16 years of age. In 1941 he joined the Navy. He married Verna Fay Brunt on July 23rd, 1944. After retiring from the Navy with 20 years of service, he moved to Montrose, Colorado. Chief Rose taught ROTC at Montrose High School where he took students on trips to experience life in the Navy, and to rifle competitions. While in Montrose, he helped his wife, Verna, to establish Charmaine’s. He was a member of the Montrose Elks for 55 years. He retired after 20 years and moved to Grand Junction, where he helped establish the FRA. He married Jean Marvin on January 4th, 2004. He enjoyed ocean cruises, deep sea fishing, and bowled in several leagues. Keeping busy in his wood working shops, he built several pieces of beautiful furniture. Gerald was preceded in death by his first wife, Verna ‘Tissie’ Rose; his brother, Larry Rose; and his sister, Kathleen Smith. He is survived by his wife, Jean; his son, Michael (Sue); his daughter, Teresa (Mark); 3 step children, Andria (Mike), Larry (Trish), LeeAnn (William); his sister, Pat Matthews, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Gerald was a wonderful, caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martin mortuary.com
