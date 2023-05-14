Gil Murillo March 27, 1928 - May 3, 2023 Hilbert "Gil" Murillo left this world May 3rd, 2023, at the age of 95, doing what he loved, fishing. Gil, one of nine siblings, was born March 27th, 1928 to Salvador and Esther Murillo in Redwood City, California. As an adult, he made his home for many years in La Honda, California, on the ranch that he built. Gil began his career as a custodian for S&W Fine Foods and steadily worked his way up to vice president of the company. He was a natural leader. Gil also served in the Army National Guard, ending his seven years of service as a sergeant. Upon retirement, Gil moved to western Colorado, a place that he loved. Much of his family, and many friends, soon followed. Gil was a skilled craftsman, hunter, and a master fishermen. Gil took pride in helping and teaching others. He loved being in nature and enjoyed being active. He spent much of his time doing both of those things at his cabin near Gunnison. In his later years, he enjoyed cutting and delivering firewood to people all over the Grand Valley. Gil's generosity and caring heart touched the lives of so many. He was a loving father to his children; Daniel, Hilbert Junior, David, Ernest, Lawrence, Esther, Denise, Heather, William, and Justine. Gil was the grandfather of nineteen grand children and great grandfather to many. He was the pillar and patriarch of his family. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
