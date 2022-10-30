Glen Tillman Miller December 17, 1919 - October 25, 2022 Glen Tillman Miller, age 102, passed away in Grand Junction on October 25, 2022. Glen was the oldest of three children born to William and Mary (Newell) Miller, who farmed near Grassy, Missouri. Glen graduated from Lutesville High School and began work as a clerk for the Bollinger County probate court. In 1939 Glen moved with his family to Olathe, Colorado, where Glen met Edna Hall at a Baptist youth activity. Glen and Edna were married in Meridian, Mississippi in 1943. During World War II, Glen served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He helped coordinate aircraft operations during the Normandy invasion, the Battle of the Bulge, and other European military campaigns. In 1945 Glen and Edna moved to Grand Junction and Glen was hired by the C. D. Smith Wholesale Drug Company. Glen began as a warehouse worker and he was soon promoted to the position of pharmaceutical drug buyer. He retired in 1984 after 39 years with C. D. Smith. Glen loved fishing, golfing, bowling, Jeep trips into the mountains, and Civitan International service club activities. After 69 years of marriage, Edna passed away in 2012 and Glen moved into The Commons assisted living facility in Grand Junction. Glen was preceded in death by his sister, Donna (Dick) Vaughn and his brother, Coy (Neoma) Miller. Survivors include sons; John (Letty) of Grand Junction, Dennis (Cecilia) of Centennial, and Ron (Val) of Fruita and grandchildren; Mark, Hunter, Tony, Ryan, Shawn, and Nathan; and great-grandchildren Chloe and Marshall. A memorial service for Glen will be held at 11am on Saturday November 5 at Martin Mortuary.
