Glenn Ronald Legg October 9, 1932 - December 10, 2022 Ron Legg, aka Wrangler Ron, age 90, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on December 10, 2022. He was the only son of Glenn & Genevieve Legg. He was born in Sigourney, Iowa on August 9, 1932, he moved to San Diego, California shortly after birth. He graduated from Hoover High School. He joined the Army in 1952 and served in the Korean War. After retiring from the Army in 1954, he had multiple jobs, but his main career was working for the San Diego County Water Authority helping build the water system in San Diego. He retired in 1994. After retirement, he moved to Delta, Colorado until 2006 when he moved to Grand Junction. Ron competed in sport shooting all his adult life, traveling all over the country, the last 30 years he competed in Cowboy Action Shooting. He was a 3-time world champion, and 2-time national champion. One of the highlights of his shooting career was participating in a Cowboy Action competition in Australia. He enjoyed working on his Model A Truck and Roadster, along with keeping busy in his shop, he built several pieces of beautiful furniture. He went on numerous trips, including Costa Rica, Hawaii, Mexico, and two cruises to Alaska. He went to the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 hours of Le Mans during his visit to Europe. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Lexa Whitmore (daughter); Sgt. Cody Legg (grandson); Mo Waguespack (stepson); Wiatte Legg (great grandson); and Dave Legg (son). He is survived by Melinda Legg (daughter-in-law); Butch Whitmore (son-in-law); Chad Waguespack (stepson); DC & Keithen Legg (grandson); Derek & Karisa Legg (grandson); and 6 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held on January 7, 2023, at 3:30 pm, at Martin Mortuary. Interment will be held at 1:00 pm on January 11, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501 In lieu of flowers, Ron’s family has asked donations to be made to “Warriors In Quiet Waters” at https://warriorsandquietwaters.org/
